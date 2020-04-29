Nigerian music star, Harrysong has appealed to President Muhammadu to stop borrowing money from other countries.

The president had requested to borrow the sum of eight hundred and fifty million naira to fund projects in the country.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, April 28, 2020, where he expressed his displeased over plans by the government to borrow money to fund its projects.

"Buhari invest in education, it is never too late, start paying students, we need brains to sustain this country's economy and please stop borrowing money from other countries oooooo. I dey shake ooo," he wrote.

Harrysong's statement is coming on the heels of the news that the presidency will be borrowing the sum of eight hundred and fifty billion naira to fund its budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

According to the head of media at the Debt Management Office, Mrs Chinenye Onu, the reason behind the decision was to ensure that the implementation of the 2020 Appropriation Act was not jeopardised by lack of funds.