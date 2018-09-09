Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Harry Song's former manager takes spotlight as he fights depression

Harrysong Singer's former manager takes the spotlight while he fights depression

A comment on loyalty to one's crew has raised brows concerning who Harrysong's former manager might be talking to.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Song's former manager takes spotlight as he fights depression play

A comment by Harrysong's former manager Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor has opened up a discussion about loyalty.

(Nairaland)

While the attention is still on Harrysong's battle with depression, his former manager Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor takes the spotlight with a comment that suggests all might not be well.

On Facebook, Oguejiofor shares his thoughts concerning what he plans to do when a person he obviously knows passes away. The focus of the post seems to be on loyalty to one's crew as well as offering help.

Harry Song's former manager takes spotlight as he fights depression play

Harrysong is now at the center of attention following his battle with depression and a comment by his former manager, Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor.

(Pulse)

 

These qualities appeared to be missing in the subject of his comment.

"Nigga when you die, the only memory of you I will have is greed! greed!! and greed!!! None of the homies around you made a living off you. No one got in equal strength what they put in and sacrificed.

"Only people who stick around you are those who steal from you. 
When you die we will only tell stories of the sadness you brought to us. NONE of your DAY 1s! is still riding with you.

"If you die, I will sit in the bar and tell stories, sad stories of how ungrateful and disloyal you were to everyone who helped you build your dream," reads a Facebook post by Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor.

ALSO READ: Harrysong's management says he is suffering from depression and getting help

The comment published on Thursday, September 6, 2018, has invited side rumours about who the actual person is.

Harrysong seemed the popular guess according to a subsequent Facebook post by the former manager who called out a blogger for misinforming the public about what he wrote.

Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage Here's why singer gets nervous around Don Jazzybullet
2 Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 11bullet
3 DJ Cuppy Femi Otedola is willing to sell N250M Benz to Disc Jockeybullet

Related Articles

Harrysong Singer, crew members survive car crash
Harrysong Singer's grandma nearly lynched in Delta land dispute
Harrysong Singer calls out stalker trying to kill him
Harrysong Manager says singer is not married
Kcee Singer flaunts dollar bills.....again
Celebrity Birthdays Harrysong, Ese Peters are a year older today
Kiss Daniel Harrysong confirms rivalry between singer and Reekado Banks
Harrysong "I am gradually getting my feet back"- singer says
Harrysong Singer's management says he is suffering from depression and getting help
Harrysong Singer talks about death, says 'Don't cry for me when I die'

Celebrities

Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj
Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]
Bobrisky
Bobrisky Cross-dresser reportedly denied entry into the UK
Mac Miller reportedly found dead after drug overdose
Mac Miller Rapper reportedly found dead after drug overdose
Harrysong
Harrysong "I am gradually getting my feet back"- singer says