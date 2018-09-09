news

While the attention is still on Harrysong's battle with depression , his former manager Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor takes the spotlight with a comment that suggests all might not be well.

On Facebook, Oguejiofor shares his thoughts concerning what he plans to do when a person he obviously knows passes away. The focus of the post seems to be on loyalty to one's crew as well as offering help.

These qualities appeared to be missing in the subject of his comment.

"Nigga when you die, the only memory of you I will have is greed! greed!! and greed!!! None of the homies around you made a living off you. No one got in equal strength what they put in and sacrificed.

"Only people who stick around you are those who steal from you.

When you die we will only tell stories of the sadness you brought to us. NONE of your DAY 1s! is still riding with you.

"If you die, I will sit in the bar and tell stories, sad stories of how ungrateful and disloyal you were to everyone who helped you build your dream," reads a Facebook post by Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor.

The comment published on Thursday, September 6, 2018, has invited side rumours about who the actual person is.

Harrysong seemed the popular guess according to a subsequent Facebook post by the former manager who called out a blogger for misinforming the public about what he wrote.