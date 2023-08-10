Halle Berry refuses to let menopause stop her from being a baddass

The actress, who described herself as being "smack dab in the middle of menopause," said that accepting her journey motivated her to challenge social norms about menopausal women.

Speaking with Women's Health she said, "I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.'"

The 56-year-old reflected on her journey and expressed her self-acceptance, stating that she is now at her best at her current stage. As opposed to societal beliefs, she has indicates that she has the most to offer now.

The former beauty queen has starred in popular films such as "Catwoman" and "Monster's Ball." Business Insider USA

In her words, "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old, "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

The Catwoman actress is determined to encourage women to be comfortable in their skin and confident enough to talk about the changes they experience. She charges people not to view menopause and other women's health issues as taboo.

"I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way, be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life because it's yours and yours alone to live, " She added.

Berry starred as Ororo Munroe/Storm in four "X-Men" movies released between 2000 and 2014. "Catwoman" was critically panned and, originally, Ashley Judd was reportedly cast to play the titular character. Business Insider USA

