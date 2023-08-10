ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Halle Berry refuses to let menopause stop her from being a baddass

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Self-love is the best love.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Recommended articles

The actress, who described herself as being "smack dab in the middle of menopause," said that accepting her journey motivated her to challenge social norms about menopausal women.

Speaking with Women's Health she said, "I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.'"

The 56-year-old reflected on her journey and expressed her self-acceptance, stating that she is now at her best at her current stage. As opposed to societal beliefs, she has indicates that she has the most to offer now.

ADVERTISEMENT
she has always been an advocate for self-love and fitness
she has always been an advocate for self-love and fitness The former beauty queen has starred in popular films such as "Catwoman" and "Monster's Ball." Business Insider USA

In her words, "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old, "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

The Catwoman actress is determined to encourage women to be comfortable in their skin and confident enough to talk about the changes they experience. She charges people not to view menopause and other women's health issues as taboo.

"I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way, be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life because it's yours and yours alone to live, " She added.

Halle Berry made Storm an iconic X-Men character before trying her hand at a different version of Catwoman in a solo movie.
Halle Berry made Storm an iconic X-Men character before trying her hand at a different version of Catwoman in a solo movie. Berry starred as Ororo Munroe/Storm in four "X-Men" movies released between 2000 and 2014. "Catwoman" was critically panned and, originally, Ashley Judd was reportedly cast to play the titular character. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

She charged women to speak up because all it takes is one woman to start a safe space for others.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was once offered ₦50,000 to make a film - Pete Edochie

I was once offered ₦50,000 to make a film - Pete Edochie

Halle Berry refuses to let menopause stop her from being a baddass

Halle Berry refuses to let menopause stop her from being a baddass

The Parrot spills Doyin's secrets on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Parrot spills Doyin's secrets on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life in Barbados

Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life in Barbados

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Rema tops Spotify's most exported Afrobeats artist & song list

Rema tops Spotify's most exported Afrobeats artist & song list

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Tiwa Savage refuses to tell her mother confidential information after performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets