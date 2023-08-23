Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

According to TMZ, despite signing a prenup at the beginning of their marriage, she has to pay for their 10-year-old son, Maeco's child support. Not only that, the court also determined that she would also pay an extra 4.3% of all income she receives above $2 million.

In addition, Maceo's private school fees and all extracurricular fees—including soccer—must be paid for by the actress. She is also responsible for paying for his health insurance, including any uninsured costs and both dental and medical coverage.

The couple began the divorce proceedings in 2016 after going their separate ways, but the case in court ran long because of unresolved issues in the custody and child support arrangement.

Now, in the legal documents submitted at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the outstanding concerns related to these issues have been sorted out.

The latest court documents state that Halle and Olivier have agreed to share physical and legal custody of Maceo. The document states that the actress will have custody of him on Mondays to Wednesdays and Olivier will get him from Wednesdays to Fridays. The court gave them the leeway to decide how best to alternate custody of their son on the weekends.