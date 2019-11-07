Halima Abubakar says her father used to check regularly to confirm that she was still a virgin while growing up.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 7, 2019, while reacting to American rapper, T.I's statement on checking his daughter's virginity status regularly. According to the movie star, it is not a bad thing for a parent to check their daughter's virginity.

"I don’t see anything wrong in checking if your daughter is still a virgin. I remember my dad taking me to see different doctors, just to be sure...He stopped after the 3times. I hated him then a bit.

"BUT HE IS JUST A FATHER TRYING TO PROTECT HIS STUBBORN DAUGHTER#letstalkreality#halimatalks#parentsareparents#whatsyourexperiencelike#parenting101#shouldyoutakeyoudaughterforhymetest#wonderingaround#hygineproject," she wrote.

It would be recalled that about 24 hours ago, T.I's statement about taking his daughter to the hospital regularly to check if she is still a virgin got everyone talking.

The famous interview...

According to TMZ, the rapper made this revelation known during a podcast. The podcast "Ladies Like Us," which is hosted by two ladies, Nazanin and Nadia had T.I as their guest recently were the conversation about the dreaded sex talk with kids came up. According to T.I. he not only accompanies his daughter to the hospital to get her hymen checked annually, but he also sits behind to wait for the results.

T.I. says he's simply exercising his right as a parent to steer his daughter away from what he considers bad decisions. One of the hosts of the podcast then went on the say most children later appreciate the decisions their parents made on their behalf.

T.I's daughter, Deyjah turns 18 this year and she has already sent warning signals to all the guys out there waiting for her to come of age... it's going to be a 'long thing.' [Instagram/PrincessOfDaSouth]

"I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have," she said.

