'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Odion Okonofua

The actress calls out the popular pastor for paying bloggers to write stories about her.

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar] [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]
Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar] [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 18, 2022, the movie star called out the controversial pastor for allegedly paying bloggers to write demeaning stories about her.

"Every month only you. How do you sleep? You paid off the blogs, only you, God forbid. Look for lies and send it to your bloggers. They need am,'' she wrote.

"But you you you JS. You bought market Sule. Emperor Sule. Allow me rest biko. Don't fuck with me bro. Dude."

The actress also revealed that the reason she had an affair with the pastor was that he told her he was separated.

"I fuck up yes. I own my mistakes. But I won't lie anymore. Nigga said he was separated. I didn't meet a married man. I met a bizman with three kids. Long story, stay away from liars," she revealed.

Abubakar has been in the news for months over her alleged relationship with the pastor.

At some point, she called out one of her colleagues, Shan George for denying not having an affair with the pastor.

Several female celebrities have been romantically linked to the pastor. However, some of these celebrities have come out to dispel the rumours.

In July, Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha denied dating the Auchi-based pastor.

She also slammed those who have been fueling the alleged affair.

"Many have been a blessing to my life for that I am grateful. I will repeat many of us are cut from different fabrics. So please keep your shit life to yourself. Don’t bring it on my street. The level of joblessness amongst some low-live scumbags is alarming,' she wrote.

