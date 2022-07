"One of the kindest and straight forward persons I know is Apostle Johnson Suleiman. Just like in his numerous sermons, he says it blunt as it is, and that's something I respect in pple. Not everything is about intimacy," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"As for Gistlover, he's one person I've never met but hv a lot of respect for as well. Bcos hr speaks for d downtrodden and don't care if bullet hits him. Me I no fit deny my pple wey I respect. But I never at anytime dated the Apostle. I be water, I no get enemy. #positivevibesonly #onelove."

In a swift response, Abubakar slammed her former friend and colleague over her comments.

"Lol Shan Shan 👏👏👏you forget Wetin you tell me right? Omg ..No look for my trouble Shan George. I hail you," she said.

Obviously shocked by Abubakar's comments, George denied referring to her in her post.

Pulse Nigeria

"@halimabubakar swthrt we've been colleagues and sisters in d industry for over 20yrs now, we all talk pleeenty things when we all girly girly, jolly, or at work. But how does that translate to me looking for ur trouble pls? Did I by any chance mention ur name anywhere on my post? I sincerely don't understand. Pls, what's going on? How did this become a u and me matter?" she replied.

The new rift between the movie stars can be traced to a recent series of posts shared by a popular blogger.