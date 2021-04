The Awards ceremony which happened at the auditorium of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly saw popular Ghanaian TikTokers like, Jackline Mensah, known for her rib-cracking mimicking videos emerging as a winner.

Dr Awua, a Ghanaian dentist who has a striking resemblance with Kevin Hart also won the category of Most Influential TikToker of the Year with Official Crent adjudged Verified TikToker of the Year.

Ghanaian actor, Fiifi Coleman, with rapper Yaa Pono were also honoured at the ceremony that saw Hajia Bintu receiving a Special Awards. See the list of winners below.

TikTok Ghana Entertainment Awards 2021 Winners

ACTOR OF THE YEAR - SAY LOGAN

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR - JACKLINE MENSAH

BEST DUET - THE WALKING KODE

WELL BEHAVED- ITZ DZIFA

COMEDIAN- ABE.NAA

BEAUTY QUEEN- PORTIA WEKIA

OVER ALL- JACKLINE MENSAH

ENTERTAINING- TEMA JESUS

TRANSISIONIST- KRISTAL

DANCE/SLOWMO- LUVANN BAE

TIKTOK LIVE= GIDEON1 OFFICIAL

BEST GROUP- SUGARKEN AND ABIGAIL

ARTIST OF THE YEAR- FEMI DEBANKBUOY

BEST ART- TSIAKE AMA

BEST DUET VIDEO- THE NOBLE KING

LIP SYNC- QWESI FORSON

MOST TALENTED- JACKLINE MENSAH

BEST PRODUCTION- FESTIVAL OF LOVE

PENCIL ARTIST- AEWURADJOAH

MOST PROMISING- FUTURE1Z

VERIFIED TIKTOKER- OFFICIAL CRENT

SUPPORTIVE- ARKOSUA KAMA

BEST VIDEO- GILBBY

INFLUENTIAL- DR. AWUA

HONOUREES

Fiifi Coleman

Alfred Akrofi Ocansey

Yaa Pono

SPECIAL AWARDS

ASANTEWAA

HAJIA BINTU

AJ BROWN

EUGENE TETTEY FIO