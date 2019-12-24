There are reports that drugs and guns were found on Lil Wayne's private jet in Miami.

PageSix reports that Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives boarded the plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after obtaining a federal search warrant, the Miami Herald reported.

According to them, they had gotten tip-off that Lil Wayne's private jet was being used to transport ammunitions which got them alerted.

When they searched the plane, agents found cocaine, opioids, and guns, the Herald reported, citing law-enforcement sources.

Sources say it is not clear if Lil Wayne has been arrested but he has already informed his lawyers who were already on their way to the scene of the incident. Lil Wayne's latest troubles are coming a few weeks after rapper, Juice Wrld lost his life after a similar incident at the airport.

TMZ reports that the singer had swallowed a bunch of painkillers in an attempt to hide them from the feds who were about to search the plane after landing in Chicago.

The report says, the pilot of the private plane had informed the authorities that Juice Wrld and his crew had guns on bound the plane. This prompted the FBI and FAA to wait for the plane as it lande. [Instagram/JuiceWrld999]

The report says, the pilot of the private plane had informed the authorities that Juice Wrld and his crew had guns on bound the plane. This prompted the FBI and FAA to wait for the plane as it landed.

Juice, who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday, December 2, 2019. [Instagram/JuiceWrld]

Juice reportedly suffered the seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after arriving at the airport on a flight from California. According to reports, the 21-yr-old rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

Police sources said he was already bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived. It was reported that the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was still conscious when he was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

There are reports that Juice Wrld might have triggered his death after swallowing several pills. [Instagram/JuiceWrld]

