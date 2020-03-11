Nigerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba also known as Atorise is presently in the hospital following an attack by yet to identified gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

ThePage reports that the attack took place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, along the Berger end of the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway while the act was returning from an engagement.

According to the report, the singer was returning from a wedding ceremony where he had gone to perform.

Nigerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba also known as Atorise is presently in the hospital following an attack by yet to identified gunmen suspected to be herdsmen. [Instagram/LanreTeriba]

Teriba is said to be presently in a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

He sustained terrible injuries in the head and neck.

Nigerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba also known as Atorise is presently in the hospital following an attack by yet to identified gunmen suspected to be herdsmen. [ThePageOnline]

While speaking with ThePage, the singer narrated his ordeal in the hands of the daredevil herdsmen.

According to him, that he is still alive is a miracle, informing that he was only revived to life after he was rushed to the hospital from the scene of the incident.

Teriba is said to be presently in a hospital where he is receiving treatment. He sustained terrible injuries in the head and neck. [ThePageOnline]

He also explained how he had earlier passed out as a result of the devastating effect of the deadly weapon unleashed on him by his attackers who actually left him lifeless until God took control.

Lanre Teriba is a Nigerian gospel singer who is popularly known as Atorise.