God bless you sir - Davido prays for Buhari over Osun election

The singer also noted that the president will leave behind a lasting legacy.

Davido's prayer was a reaction to Buhari's congratulatory message to his uncle and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Pulse reports that Adeleke recorded a historic victory against the incumbent and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, in a rematch of the 2018 election.

The president in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Sunday, July 17, 2022, said the outcome of the election reflected the will of the people of Osun.

He said, “The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot. This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

“The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.”

Quoting the last line of Buhari's tweet, Davido said, “You will leave a LASTING legacy! God bless you for this act alone sir!”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, the sitting governor who polled 375,027 votes.