“Give your 100% to whatever you’re doing” - Taaooma talks on how far she has come as an artist in the #FacebookCreators Campaign

Eagerly speaking about her big break in 2019, Taaooma narrates, “When Abula [Her Fiance] was around, and I thought about the skit and I felt like it wasn’t all that funny and I said ‘no I don’t want to shoot it’, he was like ‘no just shoot it, any content is content, no matter what. Even if you feel it’s not funny, it might be funny to other people. I uploaded it and I found out that, wow, It’s going viral! ”

Starting out, Taaooma did not get any strong objection from her parents, instead her mother was more concerned that it did not affect her performance in school. “But now, I think she’s thanking God that I chose to do what I wanted to do. She’s just going like ‘that’s my daughter, that’s my daughter! She does comedy and all of those’.”

Taaooma’s comedy thrives on highly relatable humour and she says she is happy when her audience who have now hit over 2.2 million followers on Instagram quickly responds that they too have been in very similar scenarios. “I always look out for their comments and reactions, because I always want to know that, O yeah, I’m not the only one that has gone through this and experienced this.”

This relatability is also what drives her creative process and anyone and anything around her can act as a source of inspiration for her skits. “We can be together, you and I, and you’re just talking. And you don’t know you’re giving me an idea for a skit. All I need is just a little thing, maybe a punchline or something and I build around it.”

For Taaooma, Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp are the most essential platforms for anyone whether you’re a content creator or working in an office, and the price of success comes at the same cost for everyone.

“Make sure you give your 100 percent to whatever you’re doing, because you’re going to reap what you sow. If you put one percent, it’s one percent that’s going to come back to you. And always pray,” she says.

