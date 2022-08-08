Gideon Okeke and wife set for divorce after 4 years of marriage

Okeke's family will be going to Chidera's village to collect the bride price paid on her in the coming week, the source revealed.

There have been speculations about the couple's split for a while now.

According to several reports, Okeke and Chidera haven't really had a cordial relationship for a while.

However, the two showed up together for their son's birthday party at his school in July.

Gideon and Chidera had their traditional wedding ceremony in 2018.

The reality TV star turned actor and his wife had their fairytale white wedding the following year.

Pulse Nigeria

Dera and the actor welcomed their first child together in 2019.

In 2021, they welcomed their second child.

The reality TV star welcomed his first child with his former partner in 2016.