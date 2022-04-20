RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Ghana music is a shame' - Shatta Wale makes u-turn, praises Nigerians

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has departed from his consistency of lambasting Nigerians as he describes Ghanaians as lazy in a new post.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

The controversial Dancehall artiste in December 2021 took on Nigerian artistes and their fans after he said "I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. F*ck Nigeria".

Recommended articles

His comment stirred controversy as Nigerians fired back at him but he insisted that "Shatta Wale took to Twitter to reply the Nigerians coming at him. “As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks".

In a viral tweet, he continued that "ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F”.

However, Shatta Wale's perception of Nigerians has appeared to have changed as he now shifts the blame to Ghanaians.

"Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs," he said in a Tweet.

Shatta Wale added that "it’s shame ppl think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming cuz they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame".

It has however unclear what has triggered Shatta Wale to describe Ghanaians as lazy. As expected, his tweet has sparked another debate. See it below plus what some Tweeps have been saying.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife are expecting their 1st child

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife are expecting their 1st child

Dare Olaitan debuts first teaser for thriller ‘Ile Owo’ (House of Money)

Dare Olaitan debuts first teaser for thriller ‘Ile Owo’ (House of Money)

'Ghana music is a shame' - Shatta Wale makes u-turn, praises Nigerians

'Ghana music is a shame' - Shatta Wale makes u-turn, praises Nigerians

Bob-Manuel Udokwu appointed as special adviser to Anambra State governor

Bob-Manuel Udokwu appointed as special adviser to Anambra State governor

Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding weeks after rumoured health failure

Julius Agwu attends Rita Dominic's wedding weeks after rumoured health failure

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Nigerian musician Tems models Reebok classic leather shoes

Nigerian musician Tems models Reebok classic leather shoes

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

John Boyega admits he wants a role in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

John Boyega admits he wants a role in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Trending

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

Funke Akindele's kids photos exposed by husband's ex-wife

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia and hubby 2Face Idbia with media personality Shade Ladipo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]