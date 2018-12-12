news

Yep! You read that right and Nse Ikpe Etim wasn't joking when she said getting an orgasm is one of her to do list for the week.

The gorgeous and talented actress revealed this on her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. According to her, she was trying to put together all she would be doing since she has a very hectic week.

"This week has been quite hectic and it has taught me that it's okay to be tired. More importantly, I consciously thought about ways to destress; so here are some of my fave self-care tips: 1. Breathe. Consciously and deliberately. 2. Drink water. Maybe add a slice of lemon and pretend you're in a spa 3. Sleep. 4. Get an orgasm or maybe 2. 5. And eat!" she wrote.

You don't get to see Nse Ikpe Etim post a lot on social media and more importantly share posts which will get people talking. However, we have some celebrities who aren't newbies to jaw-dropping comments on social media. A typical example is Juliet Ibrahim who is known to be quite vocal and not shy to say whatever it is she is thinking about.

"Don’t lose a good side ni**a over your boyfriend" says Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim is sending out free advice to the ladies and this time she wants them not to lose a good side nigga over their boyfriend . Weird right? The beautiful actress shared this advice on her Instagram page on Monday, November 12, 2018. According to her, if the boyfriend was a good person, then, won't any need for a side piece.

"Don’t lose a good side nigga over your boyfriend. If your boyfriend was a good dude you wouldn’t need a side nigga. ‍♀️ ‍♀️ #justsaying @dnl_lens," she wrote.

If you've all noticed, Juliet Ibrahim has a way of passing across her messages. She is blunt we all know that, but at the same time, it feels like she is always shaking a table that has some people on it.