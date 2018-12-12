Pulse.ng logo
Getting an orgasm is one of Nse Ikpe Etim's to do list for the week

Nse Ikpe Etim has a number of things she would love to do after a hectic week and one of them is quite interesting.

  • Published:
Nse Ikpe Etim play

Nse Ikpe Etim

(Instagram/NseIkepEtim)

Yep! You read that right and Nse Ikpe Etim wasn't joking when she said getting an orgasm is one of her to do list for the week.

The gorgeous and talented actress revealed this on her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. According to her, she was trying to put together all she would be doing since she has a very hectic week.

"This week has been quite hectic and it has taught me that it's okay to be tired. More importantly, I consciously thought about ways to destress; so here are some of my fave self-care tips: 1. Breathe. Consciously and deliberately. 2. Drink water. Maybe add a slice of lemon and pretend you're in a spa 3. Sleep. 4. Get an orgasm or maybe 2. 5. And eat!" she wrote.

 

You don't get to see Nse Ikpe Etim post a lot on social media and more importantly share posts which will get people talking. However, we have some celebrities who aren't newbies to jaw-dropping comments on social media. A typical example is Juliet Ibrahim who is known to be quite vocal and not shy to say whatever it is she is thinking about.

AMAA 2018: Nse Ikpe Etim will be the host for the second time play

Nse Ikpe Etim will be hosting AMAA for the second time in a row.

(AMAA)

 

"Don’t lose a good side ni**a over your boyfriend" says Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

 

Juliet Ibrahim is sending out free advice to the ladies and this time she wants them not to lose a good side nigga over their boyfriend. Weird right? The beautiful actress shared this advice on her Instagram page on Monday, November 12, 2018. According to her, if the boyfriend was a good person, then, won't any need for a side piece.

"Don’t lose a good side nigga over your boyfriend. If your boyfriend was a good dude you wouldn’t need a side nigga.   ‍♀️         ‍♀️              #justsaying    @dnl_lens," she wrote.

Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

 

If you've all noticed, Juliet Ibrahim has a way of passing across her messages. She is blunt we all know that, but at the same time, it feels like she is always shaking a table that has some people on it.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

