Georgina Onuoha says law enforcement agencies show use the same energy used in prosecuting Naira Marley to go after corrupt politicians and government officials.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. According to her even though she has never been a fan of Internet fraud because of the bad name it has given to the country, Naira Marley is innocent until proved guilty.

"I don’t know this young man. I believe everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. I condemn any form of crime. I condemn cyber crimes. My family have been victims of frauds and the pain caused is always palpable. That being said, I hope our young men and women will begin to do the needful by speaking up and standing up to their elected officials and demand better governance and accountability so we can eradicate this pandemic “ scam” ravaging our society and image locally and internationally. Please, guys, the time and talent wasted in cybercrime and other forms of crime can be used well," she wrote.

She then went on to admonish the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to exact same energy used in prosecuting Naira Marley in arresting corrupt politicians and government officials in the country.

"Nigerian youths deserve better from their government. What happened in Sudan and Arab spring will come to our shores if our elected officials and politicians don’t begin to address the hunger, poverty, and joblessness amongst Nigerian youths. I don’t know this young and I pray for him that they tamper justice with mercy. @officialefcc, I will be more than glad if you start arresting our politicians who are looting our National treasury this way. I hope you show this same show of force to the cabals causing untold hardship on the Nigerian citizenry.

"I hope you hold every criminal in Nigeria accountable like this. If you use this amount of security and force on this young man according to your policy and procedures, I hope every politician and public office holders who steal from our treasury will be treated like this, so that equal justice will be served under the law. Our society is so corrupt and sadly, the legal system works differently depending on your social-political status," she concluded.

Georgina Onuoha joins Daddy Showkey in the list of celebrities who have spoken about Naira Marley's arrest and how the government has been a bit too hard about his arraignment.

The veteran singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, where he shared a video and expressed his shock and dismay over the number of security details present at Naira Marley's court trial. According to him, he wonders why the government has failed to use the same energy applied in arraigning Naira Marley in court to face corrupt politicians in the country.

"Eye wey cry 😭 dey see road O na weytin this boy do self wey we never see before, na him kill people will Bomb 💣 na him thief Nigeria money yeye dey Smell #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself," he captioned the video.

Daddy Showkey's reaction came a day after Naira Marley was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos over Internet fraud charges.