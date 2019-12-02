Georgina Onuoha is thanking God for saving her from a fatal car crash that would have taken her life two years ago.

The Nollywood movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, December 2019, where she shared photos from the scene of the car crash in Denmark. According to her, as graphic as the scene was of the car crash, she came out of the car without a scratch.

"Every 2nd of December is a reminder that God gave me a second chance to live to be a better version of me. Two years ago in Denmark 🇩🇰, I saw my life flash right in front of me as death came calling but God wasn’t done with me here on earth. We came out of this wreck without a scratch on our bodies even though this car flipped many times on that beautiful Saturday morning with my soul sister Dora @dido_7.

"It can only be God’s grace and mercy that kept us alive. It will be a day I will forever remember as my rebirth and why my heart will always be filled with gratitude for his mercies. Lord, I am humbled and grateful for another year or day I get to live and remember your grace on this faithful day. May your name forever be on my lips till the day I take my last breath. Thank you, Lord 🙏🏻. Please remember me in your prayers and thank our creator for me🙏🏻," she wrote.

Georgina Onuoha has had her fair share of some horrible experiences since her relocation abroad. Recall a few years ago when she narrated ugly ordeals in the hands of her former in-laws.

The in-laws' drama...

The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, as she celebrates the 11 year birthday of her daughter. According to the veteran actress, she was constantly dragged to the police station by her in-laws and even assassins weren't left out as they were sent to her house.

"1 and 11.. how time flies...Lord, I am humbled. Thank you for your many blessings upon her life. Lord, you favored me and blessed me with the most gracious daughter in the household of the Igwegbes. Despite the many battles from the enemies of Igwegbe’s household, you showed me mercy and gave me strength. I became a mom in the midst of a raging storm “. I was threatened constantly that “you will never marry my brother, you will never be a mom, you will be barren, I will kill you, I will rather die than have you bear my brother kids or step your foot in my father’s house, you and your children will be bastards”. For no just cause... Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home...continue to read here

Back in 2017, Georgina Onuoha hinted about the physical abuse she experienced while married. Georgina Onuoha was once married to DR C Igwegbe and they have two daughters together.