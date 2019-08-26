Georgina Onuoha has a message for some set of people she calls 'Slay Queens/Slay thieves' who have become notorious for making money through the back door.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, August 25, 2019, where she shared a photo of the popular Nigeria entrepreneur who was recently apprehended by the FBI in the United States of America for fraud. She went on to caption the photo with an epistle where she dragged the entrepreneur and other Nigerians ruining the name of the country abroad.

"Life on the fast lane. Note to all the Slay Queens/Slay thieves: As you display your ill-gotten wealth on social media, just remember that Uncle FBI is keeping a tab on you. So please continue 🙏🏻. As you fly around Europe and the globe, just remember that the information on your great-grandma’s village is with the US government. Your next-door neighbor even in your village might just be an undercover agent tracking you. So please continue and we pray they arrest you all and house clean our society.

"To every hard-working man or woman in Nigeria and in the diaspora, your labor is valid. Keep doing your best... There is dignity in hard labor. You can go to bed at night and sleep well. I weep for the moral depression consuming our society. The quest to show off, flaunt childish nonsense and impress miscreants leads you nowhere other than shame and pain. To all the Slay Queens and Slay thieves living beyond their means and putting our impressionable youths under pressure, your day of reckoning is at hand. Interpol is watching. Continue your shameless thievery," she wrote.

It didn't end there, as she went on to scold parents who no longer ask their children the source of their wealth. She also called out politicians who have become famous for stealing funds belonging to the country.

"We now live in a society where mothers don’t question their sons and daughters about their sudden wealth, a society where women don’t ask their spouses what they do? Children can’t speak to the conscience of their parents, pastors preach prosperity and not salvation from their pulpit and perform magic as miracles , Politicians embezzle funds meant to develop their communities and uplift their next generation, a society where teenage girls marry their ancestors because of riches and boys their grandma for papers to overseas and dupe them. The moral decadence ravaging our country is palpable. If your joy is to take a clandestine approach to defraud innocent people, so shall clandestine measures be used to apprehend you. God bless all giving their utmost best to live a decent life. Integrity over money any day," she concluded.

Georgina Onuoha is known for being one of those celebrities who is vocal when it comes to social and treading topics that affect Nigeria.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. According to her even though she has never been a fan of Internet fraud because of the bad name it has given to the country, Naira Marley is innocent until proved guilty.

"I don’t know this young man. I believe everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. I condemn any form of crime. I condemn cyber crimes. My family has been victims of frauds and the pain caused is always palpable. That being said, I hope our young men and women will begin to do the needful by speaking up and standing up to their elected officials and demand better governance and accountability so we can eradicate this pandemic “ scam” ravaging our society and image locally and internationally. Please, guys, the time and talent wasted in cybercrime and other forms of crime can be used well," she wrote.

She then went on to admonish the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to exact same energy used in prosecuting Naira Marley in arresting corrupt politicians and government officials in the country.