Georgina Onuoha calls out her sister's estranged husband for abandoning family to marry new wife

According to the actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, her sister's husband decided to leave his home after 25 years of marriage to be with a popular fashion designer in Nigeria.

"They cheat with impunity. Dear side chic/side piece Meena @meenaofficial @uju_meena. If you have been claiming to people that you didn't know Chiedu @chiedunwokolo is still married to Uju @eujaynwoks, now you do," she wrote.

"Please do the needful. Tell your new married husband to give his wife a divorce. He is an Igbo and has the right to marry as many side pieces and chics as he wants to. My sister does not deserve this public shame and pain. She is not interested in polygamy and the bigamy he has committed with you."

Onuoha called out her sister's husband's new wife for tormenting and humiliating her for years.

"You can have him, and we will care for our sister Uju and her amazing kids. They deserve better. As for you, I wish you nothing good and well. May you endure the same shameful fate and humiliation before God and man. We have watched you and a host of others torment Uju for years while she maintained her silent dignity because of her kids," she wrote.

"You will never measure up to the good woman, wife, mother, sister, and soul she is. God answers prayers, you know. He never sleeps nor slumber. As you've taken food, joy, and laughter from my sister and her kids, may the heavens deny you the same."

She appealed to Nwokolo to man up and sign their divorce papers so her sister can be free from his shackles.

"@chiedunwokolo please be a man and sign the divorce papers. A few years back, you sent Uju divorce papers; when she honored it and contacted lawyers in Canada, and they contacted you, you claimed you were only kidding that you didn't mean to divorce your gorgeous wife," she appealed.

"So, my dear, you are now married to a married man who refuses to divorce the mother of his 5kids. He has stopped speaking with his grown kids after they confronted him about his affairs with you and other women."

"So dearest Meena @uju_meena @meenaofficial you've done a lot of damage and caused a lot of pain. Ask him why he doesn't want to divorce Uju and enjoy his newfound love in you? I don't understand you and Chiedu; please go and enjoy your happy never after and leave my sister to heal and protect her kids."