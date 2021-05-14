Genevieve Nnaji writes on the importance of prayers
The movie star says many have vied off their dreams because of those who have also derailed from theirs.
In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 14, 2021, the movie star said prayers are important as sometimes people's path to greatness is often altered by those who have derailed from theirs.
"Youth path to greatness is often altered by those who have derailed from theirs. They derail so far that they collide with you, forcing you off your trail. This is why prayer is key. Pray for the wisdom to recognise these obstacles as obstructions that they are to avoid going down with them." she wrote.
"In hindsight, it pays to pray for others. That they may focus on themselves and remain on their path to greatness. Misery loves company."
"Those who don't want good for themselves wouldn't want good for you. When we are on similar journeys to achieving our goals, our meetings would not be a collision. It would be destiny."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng