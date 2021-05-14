Genevieve Nnaji writes on the importance of prayers

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 14, 2021, the movie star said prayers are important as sometimes people's path to greatness is often altered by those who have derailed from theirs.

"Youth path to greatness is often altered by those who have derailed from theirs. They derail so far that they collide with you, forcing you off your trail. This is why prayer is key. Pray for the wisdom to recognise these obstacles as obstructions that they are to avoid going down with them." she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"In hindsight, it pays to pray for others. That they may focus on themselves and remain on their path to greatness. Misery loves company."

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria