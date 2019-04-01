The award-winning actress who was a speaker at the recently held London School of Economics Africa Summit said for her, feminism is all about human rights.

"My own feminism is just human rights. I'm a woman who has rights to her own choices, I can do whatever I want whenever I want. It's just that simple if I were a man it would be the same thing. At the end of the day I was born alone, I'm going to die alone, I breathe alone. So I definitely have the right to how I want to live my life," she said.

Genevieve Nnaji's own view on feminism can be said to differ from that of other female celebrities who have embraced it. In the last few years, we've seen how this very sensitive and controversial topic has sparked off a lot of conversations.

The last time a female celebrity talked about taking a walk away from the feminism dream, her views weren't really well received by the foot soldiers of the cause.

DJ Cuppy gives reasons why she is no longer a feminist

In August 2018, DJ Cuppy revealed why she stopped being a feminist and concentrated on just making herself a better entertainer. The billionaire heiress revealed this while granting an interview with City FM. According to her, she didn't really understand the idea of being a feminist after a while hence her reason for opting out of the idea.

"I use to consider myself a feminist until I realised that I really didn't understand it. I don't like people who are hypocrites. So people are out there speaking about women rights but behind closed doors, they are doing crazy things. I just feel like I would never out as a feminist because am in a male-dominated industry so I have certain scenarios I have to I deal with men on a day to day bases and I realised that they are always going to think they are better than women. I don't believe being a feminist will change things.

"I don't think it's going to solve it. I use to have issues when people felt like my dad made my career. After a while, I was like you know what I cant kill myself over it you cannot change the way people think. So if we go around as women trying to change the way men think we going to tire ourselves out. What we need to do is concentrate on achieving our own goals and working on ourselves," she said.

While DJ Cuppy was disassociating herself from feminism, her younger sister, Teni Otedola revealed to everyone who cared to listen that she is a strong advocate for the movement of gender equality.