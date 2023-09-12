Genevieve Nnaji returns to Instagram with stunning pictures

The movie producer's fans stormed her Instagram page after she posted a series of pictures from the premiere of her movie I Do Not Come To You By Chance. The premiere was held at the Toronto International Film Festival which launched on September 7, 2023.

Genevieve posted the absolutely gorgeous pictures taken on the red carpet of the event and other points on the day of her movie premiere. The actress captioned the post with the name of her movie, "I Do Not Come To You By Chance. #tiff23". This comes after she was spotted by her fans at the event, looking happy and waving at them.

This is the actress' first post on Instagram since December 2022 when she uploaded a worrisome post on the platform, which left her fans and well-wishers bothered at the time. After which she deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone she was previously following.

It is worth remembering that in May 2022, rumours began circulating online that the actress was struggling with mental health problems, and the reports were immediately shut down by her team.

She had since been off social media and out of the acting scene as her last film Lionheart was released five years before. The only time she made an appearance on social media was on her birthday in May 2023 when she posted on Twitter to mark the occasion.