Genevieve Nnaji has joined the growing list of celebrities who have aired their voices on the xenophobic attacks melted upon Nigerians in South Africa.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, where she shared a post on the trending topic. According to her, these people who have continued killing Nigerians have time without numbers shown us who they truly are and its time for us to stand up and let them know who we are.

"A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us.📌 They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them. It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential; our greatness. We need to see it too. It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got. We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things Her🇳🇬. We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay 💯 ahead of it. #LongliveNigeria ✊🏿❤️" she wrote.

Genevieve Nnaji's latest comments are coming on the heels of the recent developments in South Africa where Nigerians and other foreigners are attacked and murdered in cold blood.

It has even gotten so emotional that celebrities from both countries have dragged each other on social media.

One celebrity who has learned his voice on the xenophobic attack is Nigerian rapper, YCee. In a series of posts shared on his Twitter on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, YCee slammed South African men over the xenophobic attacks.

It didn't end there as he went on to call out South African rapper, AKA over his now-famous meltdown when the national football team of Nigeria, Super Eagle, defeated that of South Africa at the just concluded Nations Cup.

"There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out - like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup," he tweeted.

It didn't take time before AKA responded to YCee's tweet and it was not really nice as they both went back and forth.

"Are you talking about this guy?" AKA replied YCee. He went on to call YCee's narrative stupid as he also hates losing to Australia.

"South Africa and Nigeria is the continent’s BIGGEST RIVALRY ... a SIBLING RIVALRY because we are brothers and sisters ... I also hate losing to Australia for fucks sake. Let’s pull together as Africans and stop dividing ourselves. This whole narrative is stupid!!!" he added.