Okay guys, if you were born between the year 2000 and above then you wont be able to relate to this photo.

We would call these women the original six goddesses of the TV screen from over a decade ago. When you have Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Linus in one photo, then you know its a sign of good luck.

Trust us when we say these women where and still remain the biggest actresses to make waves in the Nollywood. They made every movie a hit...if they weren't in the movie, no one was going to watch it.

Over the weekend, they decided to have a reunion over one of the biggest movies of the 2000s 'GirlsCot' and they all showed up looking gorgeous. Ini Edo remains one of the sexiest actresses Nollywood has ever had. Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in one photo! We didn't see that coming.

Rita Dominic doesn't need to put in any effort as her class and style always speak volume for her. Uche Jombo apparently one of the reasons this photo is going to be trending for a while still has that infectious smile and as for Stephanie Linus, our favourite beauty queen still looks flawless as always.