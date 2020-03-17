Gbenro Ajibade has a message for those who have been trolling him on Twitter over his new relationship.

Gbenro Ajibade had posted a video of a mysterious lady and himself on Instagram a day ago.

The Nollywood movie star took to his Twitter page on Monday, March 16, 2020, where he replied to those trolling him on the social media platform.

"#keishabirthdacation.I hear some of y’all mad cos am happy.Awwww...but I got great news that would get y’all even more mad. Just be patient and save that energy. MAD OH!🕺🏾," he tweeted.

Gbenro Ajibade had taken to his Instagram stories on Monday, March 16, 2020, where he shared a series of videos of the mysterious lady and himself.

Gbenro Ajibade was a guest at Ebuka’s ‘Rubbin Minds’ a few days ago where he confirmed that he had officially divorced former wife, Osas Ighodaro. [Instagram/GbentoAjibade]

It is not clear if he is officially in a relationship with the lady but from the lovey-dovey nature of the video, one cannot but assume that the father of one might have found love again.

Gbenro Ajibade was married to Osas Ighodaro.

The two had a fairy tale wedding in 2015 that was attended by everyone in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Gbenro And Osas Ajibade

Their wedding was so huge that it was televised live on one of the biggest cable TV channels in the country.

Few years into the wedding, speculations of cracks began to filter the air.

Osas Ighodaro took down his name from her Instagram profile which was followed by a little social media drama.

Gbenro Ajibade, Osas Ighodaro and their daughter [Instagram/GbenroAjibade]

In a recent interview, Ajibade confirmed that he had divorced Osas Ighodaro, putting to sleep the confusion about their marital status.

They have a daughter together.