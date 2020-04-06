There are reports that Funke Akindele's husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz has turned himself in to the police.

Funke Akindele was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force for organising a house party despite the lockdown order issued by the government.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, a police says JJC Skillz has turned himself in to the police and is now with his wife.

There are also reports that they will be arraigned in court today Monday, April 6, 2020.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Funke Akindele-Bello was arrested for hosting a house party to celebrate her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello's birthday in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos.

According to Punch, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

The policemen were reported to have arrived her residence at Amen Estate off Lekki-Epe Expressway in about three patrol vehicles.

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, the actress threw a party that had over 20 people in attendance to celebrate her husband.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media had severely criticised Akindele for hosting a house party during a lockdown in the state.

Following the social media criticism, the actress apologised to everyone who felt offended by her action.