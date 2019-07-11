Funke Akindele has sent a stern warning to all her friends not to get too friendly towards her husband and call him except on his birthday.

The movie star made this known during an interview with a popular TV talk show hosted on TVC. Funke Akindele was asked about her views on personal space when it comes to handling friends who might want to get too friendly and start making unsolicited phone calls to a spouse.

"For me, personal space is personal space. Your best friend has to stay in her lane. Your friend can come to your house, your husband can know your best friend, he can say hello but why would she be calling my husband on the phone? Except it's his birthday,'' she said.

Obviously, Funke Akindele won't be welcoming unnecessary phone calls from her friends to her husband, JJC Skillz. We all know how these lovebirds have maintained a very cute but personal relationship since their marriage.

But for every time these guys post a video or photo on social media, the love they get from fans has always been tremendous.

Watch Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz dance as he celebrates birthday

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, was JJC Skillz' birthday and Funke Akindele had a lot of cute things to say about her husband. First, she shared the video of the birthday boy and herself dancing, then went on to share a series of cute photos of the celebrant.

"All glory to God for giving you the grace to witness another happy year on earth. Abdul Rasheed, May you live longer in good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name. Oluwa a da ile ati ona e si, o ni subu lagbara Olorun. Thank you for all the love and support. Our love will last forever in Jesus name. Happy birthday My King!!😘😘😂 @jjcskillz AYO NI O!!!" she captioned the video.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz celebrated their second wedding anniversary back in 2018 and we think this union was heaven made.