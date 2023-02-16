Fuji singer Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, better known as Malaika, has joined the growing list of celebrities who have splashed millions on luxurious mansions in 2023.
Fuji singer Malaika acquires luxurious mansion
The list of celebrities opening 2023 with amazing acquisitions grows longer.
The singer took to his Instagram page to share the good news.
Sharing a video, Malaika expressed gratitude to God for his new acquisition.
“Giving myself a break just to applaud myself.A gift from me to me. Alhamdulilah,” he wrote.
Pheelz acquires new house and car
This acquisition comes days after Phillip Kayode Moses, better known as Pheelz, announced that he got a new house and a brand-new SUV.
The singer took to Instagram to share the good news, and shared photos of him in his house and with his car.
"New crib, new whip, first EP, feels good," he wrote.
Many celebrities, like Adekunle Gold, Tobi Bakre, Do2tun, Ms. DSF, and more, took to his comment section to congratulate him.
