Linda Osifo shares her squatting to acquiring a mansion story as she shares a photo of the newly acquired house.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she shared a photo of the sprawling mansion and went on to caption it with a quote of her different levels of growth since her move back to Nigeria.

"Na small small...•I squatted at first in someone’s house (A great helper till now) -2013 •Rented a shared apartment with a complete stranger -2014 •Rented my own 3 room apartment in lekki- 2015 •Glory to God....like play sha na we them dey call Landlord for this Lagos! -2018

"If I never took that bold step & got on that plane....there wouldn’t be ‘LAO’ today. Don’t let them tell you it’s not possible because of your gender, age, skin color, background, education or whatever! Let them know your dreams are POSSIBLE because you have a LIVING GOD. Never give the glory to man, but to God only!🙏🏾 #TBTgratitude #Testimony," she wrote.

With this latest news, we have officially kicked off 2019 in a beautiful way for all the celebrities who will at one point be sharing photos of their new houses and cars. From all of us at PULSE, congratulations to Linda Osifo on this new and laudable achievement.

Another celebrity who has had a similar story is to that of Linda Osifo is Juliet Ibrahim. Recall that in 2018, the actress revealed how she got for herself a house at 29 despite all she had been through in the past.

Juliet Ibrahim says she bought her 1st house when she was 29 years old

Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she bought her first house when she was just 29 years old. The Ghanaian born actress made this known on her Instagram page on July 2, 2018. According to her, she wanted to accomplish all her set goals before turning 30 and she was able to buy her first house at 29.

"It started as a dream, tirelessly working from one set to another; filming over 6 movies in a month just to make a living. She recalled how her immune system will break down and her loved ones would ask “can’t you just take time off and rest?” Just like every girl, She had a dream, She wanted to accomplish her resolution set out before she turned 30! In April 2015, Juliet bought her first house as her 29th birthday gift," she said.

She went on to thank God for making her who she and also revealed that it is just the beginning as she expects more blessings.

''I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty who has been able to allow this nobody be a somebody! ‘Says Juliet. Many don’t know what being a refugee is like; literally, she had nothing and had to start from scratch to get to where she is today. This is just the beginning of many more blessings to come because whatever you believe you can achieve. Time and hard work make a difference! #NeverGiveUp #Testimony #MisFitToHero #OSG @olorisupergal @thetosinajibade," she concluded.