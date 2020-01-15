At the mention of the name 'BBNaija's Tacha,' many things go through the minds of millions of Nigerians and Africans who spent hours watching the reality TV show's fourth season in 2019.

However, we can never totally measure one's character by their antecedence at a reality TV show. Kicking off the year with an interview with Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha, was no coincidence or mere luck but strategic for me.

The moment she walked into our studio on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, I knew there was something different from the Tacha of the Big Brother Naija fame and the shy or maybe just calm gorgeous lady with an infectious smile standing before me.

We got to chat basically about her life since the Big Brother Naija fame. Just so we all know, we didn't dwell on all the drama that ensued while she was in Biggie's house as I felt we should all move past that but I wanted to know if she ever had any tiny bit of imagination that she would attain so much fame and stardom because of the reality TV show.

"Yea I did but not as huge as everything turned out to be but I did... I did. Sometime in 2018, I was like 'daddy you need to support me' when I'll make my videos and stuff, I'd want my room to be silent...i'll be like, you need to support me because I have a very strong feeling that I'm going to be so big. Yea so from way back 2017, 2018 but not as huge as everything is right now, but I did know I'll blow up somehow," she said.

While Tacha was still in the Big Brother Naija house, she began to gather a rather unprecedented large fan base. They came up with the name 'Tacha Titans' and these fans have sort of become not only intimidating but cult-like in their bid to keep the respect and build the Tacha brand. We asked Tacha how this new movement started and what her take was on her organic clan.

"I have to give that to God first and foremost because its been really real me and secondly I would say in a world where you would hardly find people like me, its easier for people to relate when they meet someone like me because like I said, it's rare, I'm a rare gem. When you meet someone that owns up to her own imperfection...you know everybody wants to look all glamour, nobody wants to post how imperfect their life is sometimes, everybody is like 'Oh this is what's happening, I just got this, I just got that.'

"Let's say I'm a fan of you and you are perfect and everything isn't going so well with me and I come online and see you, everything going on so perfect aim like okay maybe something is wrong with me maybe it's not normal for me to be imperfect because you that I look up to see perfect. But when I see someone that they can relate to, that can own up to her imperfection, they are like this has to be it. Titans love me for who I am. They want me to learn, but they don't want me to change. It's like 'Tacha we love you, we are ready to go all out for you" she said.

She went on to say that her fans don't want her fit into the standards of society rather, they want her to remain that original person they all fell in love with from the beginning.

Even though we didn't plan to dwell on her failure to make it to the 'final five' during the reality show because of her disqualification, my curiosity made me ask the 'Port Harcourt first daughter' how she felt after the actions that followed suit on that famous day.

"Oh yea it did...it did. If you noticed I wasn't online, I was totally off and Titans were trending 'Where is Tacha?'(Laughter). Yea I was off, it did affect me, I was down for days but I was like, its life when life gives you lemons, what do you make out of it? Lemonades...so yea (Laughter)," she said.

After Tacha's unceremonious exit from the Big Brother Naija house, a number of her associates, especially some Nollywood stars, called her out for ignoring them after hitting stardom. Despite the fact that I thought she was going to outrightly call those celebs out, Tacha said she was grateful for all they contributed towards her success story so far.

" I'm going to say that I love you guys and I am going to say that I am grateful that you contributed, you supported during my time in the house, I really appreciate that and I'm wishing you all a really successful new decade. I love you so much, that's all I can say," she said.

For Tacha, 2020 is a very important year for her as she plans to secure all the bags, make all the connections and build her brand. She also plans to leave her comfort zone and do things that would surprise her fans too. Just in case, you don't know, the reality TV star will be releasing a song very soon with Slim Case...I personally can't wait to listen to that song.