'Friends' star Matthew Perry splits from fiancée

According to People, the movie star said their relationship did not work out.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

Pulse Nigeria

The former couple started dating in dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry told PEOPLE in 2020.