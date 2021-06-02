'Friends' star Matthew Perry splits from fiancée
The couple got engaged in 2020.
According to People, the movie star said their relationship did not work out.
"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."
The former couple started dating in dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.
"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry told PEOPLE in 2020.
Their split comes on the heels of the premiere of the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which saw Perry getting back together with his former costars from the hit NBC sitcom.
