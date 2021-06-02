RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Friends' star Matthew Perry splits from fiancée

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple got engaged in 2020.

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz [Independent]

American movie star Matthew Perry has called it quits with his fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

Recommended articles

According to People, the movie star said their relationship did not work out.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz [Independent]
Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz [Independent] Pulse Nigeria

The former couple started dating in dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry told PEOPLE in 2020.

Their split comes on the heels of the premiere of the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which saw Perry getting back together with his former costars from the hit NBC sitcom.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chimamanda Adichie says western wedding traditions sidelines the mother of the bride

'Friends' star Matthew Perry splits from fiancée

Davido's baby mama Sophie Momodu says she wept when she realised her daughter wasn't going to bear her surname

For those of us that didn’t watch 'Friends' [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Instagram slay queen Teju Pretty publicly disgraced by businesswoman she owes N1M

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

'We love you, you are part of us' - MI Abaga tells Igbos after Buhari's controversial statement

Watch the official trailer for 'Mary J. Blige’s My Life' documentary

Uche Ogbodo praises her partner as she recounts getting abandoned during first pregnancy