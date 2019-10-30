Hollywood's actor and comedian, John Witherspoon has died at 77.

His death was announced by his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. According to them, the actor died in his hometown, Sherman Oaks.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77," the statement reads.

Born in Detroit in 1942, John Witherspoon started off his comedy career in the 1970s and began acting within that same period. He went on to star in several movies including Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, I’m Gonna Get You Sucka, Bird, and The Meteor Man.

John Witherspoon became famous and a household name after he starred in the movie 'Friday' alongside Ice Cube and Chris Talker. He went on to star in the sequel years after, 'Next Friday.'

He was popularly known for being the father (Pops) to the Wayan brothers in their sitcom, 'The Wayans Brothers.' He also starred in a couple of comedy series such as The Tracy Morgan Show, The First Family, and Black Jesus.

John Witherspoon was survived by a wife, Angela and two sons, JD and Alexander. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

