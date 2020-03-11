Jerry Mudiaga, a former housemate at the ongoing love reality TV show, Ultimate Love, has apologised to his partner, Meriton for the way he treated her during their stay in the house.

Jerry and Meriton were a couple at the reality TV show.

The actor turned reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, where apologised to Meriton.

In his lengthy post, Mudiaga revealed that he was pretty happy when Meriton joined the game because her energy was infectious.

"Dear Mercy, I was truly and genuinely happy when you walked into the Love pad, not just because I wanted a new partner, but also because your energy was inviting and so positive. You were a breath of fresh air.

"The conversations that led to us being paired up as a couple was great and I had hopes of us getting to know each other better, inside and outside the Love Pad.

"The energy from my side took a nosedive and I didn’t even notice how insensitive I was to you until you set up that dinner for us and we had a small talk. That reminded me of what attracted me to you in the first week- your kind and genuine spirit," he wrote.

It didn't end there as he went on to apologise and wished he had done things differently while they were still in the house.

"This is just an opportunity to apologize to you publicly, I wish I did things differently, but staying in the Love pads comes with a lot of pressure that I’m unable to explain and put into words.

"Sometimes, it takes others watching you to bring your flaws to your own attention. My stay in the house was quite short, but very controversial, based on my relationship with my partners.

"Meriton, I’m sorry once again for how everything played out and for my shortcomings in the house. It wasn’t my intention to be unkind and selfish to you.

"I also appreciate how you’ve been honest with me from day 1 till date, I appreciate all the effort you put into making things work back in the Love pad.

"You took all my bullshit even though you didn't have to, staying true to yourself and not treating me how I treated you. You mean a lot to me and I pray I get to show you how much going forward. Love, Jerry," he concluded.

During their stay in the house, they were called #Jeriton. They both joined the show at the later part of the show.

Jeriton were the second couple to be evicted from the show after spending three weeks in the reality TV show. [Instagram/UltimateLoveNg]

Jeriton were the second couple to be evicted from the show after spending three weeks in the reality TV show.

There had been speculations that Jerry's lack of interest left them open to a possible eviction, preventing Meriton from actually finding true love.