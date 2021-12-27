'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

The lady had earlier taken to TikTok where she revealed that the reality TV star ended their relationship.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 26, 2021, the lady revealed that they were married.

According to her, the reality TV star was instrumental to her growth. She even revealed that he got her a car.

She also dispelled the rumours that the reality TV star got married to her because of the American Green card.

Adaeze said Miracle never told her that he's a celebrity back home when they met and she never watched Big Brother Naija before their meeting.

She also revealed that the reality TV star wasn't to be blamed entirely for their split.

Miracle was a housemate from the third season of the show.