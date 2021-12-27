RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Adaeze says Miracle broke her heart after they split.

Reality TV star Miracle [Instagram/MiracleIkechukwu]
Reality TV star Miracle [Instagram/MiracleIkechukwu]

An American-based lady, Adaeze has revealed that she was once married to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Miracle.

Recommended articles

The lady had earlier taken to TikTok where she revealed that the reality TV star ended their relationship.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 26, 2021, the lady revealed that they were married.

www.instagram.com

According to her, the reality TV star was instrumental to her growth. She even revealed that he got her a car.

She also dispelled the rumours that the reality TV star got married to her because of the American Green card.

Adaeze said Miracle never told her that he's a celebrity back home when they met and she never watched Big Brother Naija before their meeting.

She also revealed that the reality TV star wasn't to be blamed entirely for their split.

Miracle was a housemate from the third season of the show.

He emerged the winner of that season.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

Triller spotlights Africa's hottest young creatives in 'My Day with Triller’ series

Triller spotlights Africa's hottest young creatives in 'My Day with Triller’ series

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Wanlov the Kubolor drops naked photo to celebrate Christmas (PHOTOS)

Wanlov the Kubolor drops naked photo to celebrate Christmas (PHOTOS)

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

Singer Chike surprises mum with a new car

Singer Chike surprises mum with a new car

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Munachi Abii [Instagram/MunachiAbii]

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Wizkid and hid manager Sunday Are [Instagram/SundayAre]

'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri

Actress Merit Gold and activist Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/MeritGold] [Instagram/PrinceKpokpogri]