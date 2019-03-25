The former BBNaija reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, March 24, 2019. In a video shared on her page, she shared her experience of being celibate and how difficult it was at the beginning.

"3 YEARS NO Sex... I'm Celibate.... 😂😂 ," she captioned the video. We know her fans will be proud of her for being able to discipline herself and achieve this laudable achievement. What do you think guys?

The last time a celebrity revealed to us that he was celibate, it came as a surprise to many as they didn't see it coming, neither did we.

Reekado Banks celebrates 9 days of being celibate

Back in 2018, Reekado Banks announced to his fans, admirers as well as critics that he had been celibate for nine days. The then Mavin Records artiste shared on Twitter that he is on a celibacy journey but he did not say how long he is prepared to go. Banks, however, gave himself a pat on the back for doing nine days without getting laid.

It is a general belief that with fame and money comes a lot of women, with some just offering sex and many others lining up to become Baby mamas - the end game is often to force the celebrity into their lives.

Luckily for Banks, he has not joined the baby daddy trend but he gets his fair share of the women and their offerings. Well, we don't know if he is still on that journey or as derailed. Reekado Banks are you still celibate? Asking for you teeming fans.