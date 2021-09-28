RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Forensic report reveals how Baba Ijesha allegedly inserted a car key into Princess' foster daughter's private part

The report says the actor molested the child twice.

A forensic report has revealed how disgraced actor Baba Ijesha allegedly inserted a car key into the private part of Comedian, Princess' foster daughter.

The actor was arrested in April for sexually assaulting the young child.

At the resumed sitting of a rape case on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, a forensic report which laid out details of how the actor allegedly inserted a car key into the vagina of the minor was presented.

The forensic report was presented by a child forensic expert, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode at the Special Offenses Court in Ikeja.

According to Ajayi-Kayode, the clinical report on the minor showed Baba Ijesha allegedly engaged the child in sexual activities when she was 7 on two occasions, and on one occasion inserted his car key into her vagina.

The disgraced actor was present in court with his legal team.

Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

The actor is being charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

