Josie Harris the former girlfriend, and mother of Floyd Mayweather's kids is dead.

The forty-year-old mother of three was found dead in her car by the police in Valencia, California on Monday, March 10, 2020, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

It would be recalled that Mayweather served a two months jail term for assaulting Haris in 2010.

In an interview with USA Today in 2017, Harris gave a sorry reflection of her time with Mayweather.

''I was a battered woman,' Harris said. 'I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn't understand what a battered woman was at that time.

''Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence," she said.

