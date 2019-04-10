Well, the media personality has revealed that she had to struggle with self-confidence as a teenager because she battled with stretch marks. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, she took to her Instagram page where she wrote on her battles and finally getting over it after a while.

"I first got stretch marks on my shoulders when I had my first Growth spurt. I was probably 12. All my friends would wear tank tops and spaghetti tops and I felt like I had to cover my shoulders. It affected my confidence during my teenage years and I spent my early adulthood hiding my shoulders. Well, I finally got over it and I realized it’s not a big deal. So to women and men who have stretch marks and feel self-conscious about it ...please don’t - you are beautiful no matter what ! ❤️❤️❤️ #beautylook #growingpains #stretchmarks #flawsandall," she wrote.

Bolanle Olukanni's story will surely give someone battling any self-confidence issues with their body a boost today...more like a motivation for the day.

We find it really interesting when celebrities come out to speak about their battles with self-esteem and confidence like the time MI Abaga opened up about his past insecurities.

ALSO READ: Waje talks about how she went through depression

"I have battled with personal self-esteem issues" - MI Abaga says

Back in 2018, MI Abaga revealed how he battled with personal self-esteem issues. According to him, he isn't afraid to share his fears with fans and he hopes they are willing to do the same too with him.

"Daily... I'm afraid of failure... I'm afraid of abandonment... I have battled with personal self-esteem issues... people are sometimes afraid until it becomes unbearable. I'm not afraid to share some of my fears with you guys in the hope that it will free someone to share their fears too... if you have something to share... let's meet in the comments. Good morning," he wrote.

In 2018 alone, the list of celebs who came out to speak about their battles with depression and other mental illness were quite a lot.