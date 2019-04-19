So the gist is that Tonto Dikeh was a guest at the opening of a new Chinese restaurant with Nigeria's football legend, Daniel 'The Bull' Amokachi. At some point during the dinner, the two took to the dance floor to dance.

Tonto Dikeh then shared the video where they both danced together on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 18, 2019. It didn't take long before fans began to gather at the comments section to praise their idol. Well, one of the fans then wrote "@jenniferoyegorom "Heart attack for Mr Churchill,'' which was given a rather not surprising response from Tonto;

" Is that a name of A PIG, FOOL OR DEAD BODY?." Well, guys, there you have it...it appears that Tonto Dikeh's relationship with her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle will for a long time remain sour.

Over the last couple of weeks, these two have been on each other's neck over different issues relating to the messy way their marriage ended.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to news of alleged illegal sale of Churchill Olakunle's SUV

The actress revealed this via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, 2019. According to her, there was never a time she got a car gift from him or was it bought in her name as she is surprised at the lies been told by her former husband.

"Little by little the truth is coming out and will all come out!!! When I came out to say it was ALIE that I wasn’t bought any car, Abi this man was ranting on every blog that HE BOUGHT ME A CAR IN MY NAME! Abi I was called a liar because Na I use my hand lie say e buy give me just to raise his Profile!!

"NOW THE TRUTH IS OUT, I NEVER GOT A GIFT AND NEVER WAS ANY CAR BOUGHT IN MY NAME AS A GIFT!! 🥵🥵22million for a fairly used bought lemme check if I still have that receipt🥵🥵🥵 #PS:-Pls keep shooting your self on the leg, I’m here for it!!" she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh's reactions came after Churchill Olakunle had filed a petition to the Inspector General of Police over her illegal sale of his SUV.