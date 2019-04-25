The award-winning singer shared his own views via his Instagram stories on Thursday, April 25, 2019. According to Burna Boy, we all need to set our priorities right. He went to write about how the human rights of innocent citizens are been trampled upon daily by the police.

"Nigeria my country. Please. Let us get our priorities straight. I want my children and grandchildren to see Nigeria the way we see the western world. We die every day in the hands of the police. We are robbed of our human rights daily, our recycled politicians don't give a fuck about us. We have real-life issues that we need to channel our energy to. I'm begging you! Please! Let us save ourselves. I don't even like the internet because of the hopelessness for my people. We are kings and queens, originators and creators, gods of the earth! Let's stop bullshitting here please," he wrote.

Burna Boy's reaction is coming days after social media went into a frenzy following comments credited to Naira Marley.

The upcoming singer had written a post on social media which insinuated that he was defending internet fraudsters also known as 'Yahoo Yahoo.'

ALSO READ: Ruggedman schools Naira Marley over Internet fraud statement

Naira Marley’s statement on Internet fraud will raise your eyebrows

On Friday, April 19, 2019, the singer in an Instagram post, implied that anyone who knows about slavery would not consider internet scam as a crime. He wrote: ‘If u know about slavery u go know say yahoo no b crime’

Naira Marley’s comment about yahoo-yahoo is coming a week after another Nigerian singer, Simi criticized internet fraudsters asking them not to buy her CDs or watch her Youtube videos again.