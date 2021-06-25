Filmmaker Jeta Amata suspects foul play as he continues to ask for ex-wife's whereabouts

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 24, 2021, the father of one expressed worry at Mbong's disappearance.

He also shared screenshots of the last chat conversation he had with the actress before her 'disappearance.'

Pulse Nigeria

"I wonder when you all would realize how serious this is. See my last conversation with Mbong. She has not been seen. I suspected late late year and insisted on hearing her voice. That’s when she went dark. We weren’t quarreling before," he wrote.

"I invited her mother to Abuja to see Veno and she lied and came with policemen. Veno opened the door. She’s been trying to kidnap her since. When her other daughter was pregnant as a teenager, her husband drove them out. They came to me. Then he and the uncle called me asking me to send them packing."

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

"They both warned me. I didn’t listen. Today the boy is beautiful and the mother is a doctor. Yet, those are the two people working with the mother to kidnap my daughter. Her husband asked me to listen to her."

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Amata continued to call out Mbong's family, insisting that they might have questions to answer about her whereabouts.

"They don’t realize the world is watching. When Veno gets pregnant at 14-16, which she will, who would you run to? My daughter just made straight As this semester, and you want to take her and raise her like you’ve raised your own. Beat her every day like you did yours. Then have old men around her," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

''None of you have bought Veno any gifts in about 6 years. No calls, no happy birthday, no merry Christmas. I’m the one always looking. I have a hearing in court on June 28, thank God the courts know what’s going on."