Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

RMD says Femi Otedola has agreed to settle Victor Olaotan bills

RMD says Femi Otedola has agreed to settle Victor Olaotan's hospital bills

According to Richard Mofe-Damijo, Femi Otedola will be taking care of Victor Olaotan's entire medical bills.

  • Published:
Victor Olaotan play

Victor Olaotan

(Facebook)

Help has finally come for Victor Olaotan as Richard Mofe Damijo says Femi Otedola has agreed to settle his hospital bills.

The actor and politician took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, to share the latest development. According to him, he reached out to the billionaire businessman who decided to take over the entire hospital bills of the actor.

"So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother, Victor and just this morning Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor's bills. He told me that he is already on it and that his people are talking to Victor's wife. Is God not awesome????? I can't even contain my joy and gratitude. Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause, they don't make them like you anymore," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother Victor and just this morning, Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor#emo#4oCZ##s bills. He told me that he is already on it and that his people are already talking with Victor#emo#4oCZ##s wife. Is God not awesome????? I can#emo#4oCZ##t even contain my joy and gratitude. Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and a half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause, they really don#emo#4oCZ##t make them like you anymore, you are such an amazing #emo#4oCc##child#emo#4oCd## and I am proud to know you. Thank you to everyone who has supported in one way or the other. It#emo#4oCZ##s been a long time coming

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo) on

 

This is probably the best news we will be hearing of today and we are happy that help has finally come to Victor Olaotan. It would be recalled that a few days ago, the news that the veteran actor's health was deteriorating following a car accident a few years ago. It was also reported that he was in need of $50,000 to get the appropriate medical care overseas.

play

 

Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accident

Love Like A movie 3 play

Victor Olaotan

(Pulse)

Victor Olaotan is seeking financial assistance after a ghastly car accident a few years left him unable to use his legs properly.

The veteran actor it is reported needs the sum of $50,000 for treatment outside the country. A Gofundme account has been opened on his behalf to raise funds so he can travel out of the country to search medical help.

Victor Olaotan was involved in a ghastly car accident back in 2016. At some point, it was reported that his legs were so bad it needed to be amputated.

Victor Olaotan reportedly facing leg amputation following accident in 2016

Victor Olaotan play

Victor Olaotan

 

Back in 2017, reports had it that veteran actor Victor Olaotan was going to have both legs amputated. This comes as a result of the car crash he was involved in back in October 2016.

Victor Best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the long-running television drama Tinsel, Mr. Olaotan’s legs may reportedly be cut off in order to save his life.

Sources close to the family say his health status is being closely guarded. Although Victor is in a stable condition, his legs may have to be cut off to allow him any chance of recovery.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer...bullet
2 Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionairebullet
3 Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accidentbullet

Related Articles

Showing At The Cinemas "King Invincible," "A United Kingdom," "Hacksaw Ridge"
“Three Wise Men” Movie featuring RMD, Zack Orji, Victor Olaotan to premiere December 9
"Three Wise Men" Watch RMD, Zack Orji, Victor Olaotan in hilarious trailer
Victor Olaotan Actor is doing fine - Ali Baba
Victor Olaotan Actor reportedly in a coma
Victor Olaotan Actor's condition is stable after car crash
Showing At The Cinemas "Assassin's Creed," "The Wedding Party," "Passengers"
Mary Lazarus 5 Nollywood movies featuring actress
Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accident
Victor Olaotan Actor reportedly facing leg amputation following last year’s accident

Celebrities

Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson
Adeniyi Johnson begs Toyin Aimakhu to sign divorce documents
Cardi B's 2017 highlights didn't stop there. She secretly got married to Migos member Offset in September of that year.
Breaking News: Cardi B ends marriage with Offset!
Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida
20 highlights at Maje Ayida's N100m defamation suit trial against Toke Makinwa
KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
X
Advertisement