RMD says Femi Otedola has agreed to settle Victor Olaotan's hospital bills

Help has finally come for Victor Olaotan as Richard Mofe Damijo says Femi Otedola has agreed to settle his hospital bills.

The actor and politician took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, to share the latest development. According to him, he reached out to the billionaire businessman who decided to take over the entire hospital bills of the actor.

"So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother, Victor and just this morning Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor's bills. He told me that he is already on it and that his people are talking to Victor's wife. Is God not awesome????? I can't even contain my joy and gratitude. Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause, they don't make them like you anymore," he wrote.

This is probably the best news we will be hearing of today and we are happy that help has finally come to Victor Olaotan. It would be recalled that a few days ago, the news that the veteran actor's health was deteriorating following a car accident a few years ago. It was also reported that he was in need of $50,000 to get the appropriate medical care overseas.

