Femi Otedola is willing to sell N250M Benz to DJ Cuppy

Femi Otedola is willing to sell his Mercedes Benz Mclaren SLR valued at N250 million to his daughter, DJ Cuppy if she so desire it.

Replying the celebrity disc jockey after her Instagram post in the noon of Thursday, September 6 captioned 25 sitting on 250 mill! Otedola has said he can sell the luxury car.

In his reply, the billionaire oil mogul said, "Ifemi you seem to want this car? I can sell it to you"

DJ Cuppy has since posted another Instagram video driving the luxurious car out of her father's compound in highbrow Ikoyi, Lagos.

Cuppy's post has also received reactions from Davido, Tekno and other colleagues in the music business.

DJ Cuppy flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren

DJ Cuppy has ignited a conversation after sharing a picture of herself sitting on a Mercedes Benz Mclaren SLR valued at N250 million.

The celebrity disc jockey took to her Instagram to share the picture to her 989,000 followers on Thursday noon, September 6, 2018.

Cuppy captioned the picture as, "25 sitting on 25 mill! #Currency #CuppyOnAMission."