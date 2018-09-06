Pulse.ng logo
Femi Otedola is willing to sell N250M Benz to DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy's dad, Femi Otedola is willing to sell his N250 million car to her if she so desire it.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Femi Otedola is willing to sell his Mercedes Benz Mclaren SLR valued at N250 million to his daughter, DJ Cuppy if she so desire it.

Replying the celebrity disc jockey after her Instagram post in the noon of Thursday, September 6 captioned 25 sitting on 250 mill! Otedola has said he can sell the luxury car.

ALSO READ: Femi Otedola buys N24 million Range Rover Sport for DJ Cuppy

In his reply, the billionaire oil mogul said, "Ifemi you seem to want this car? I can sell it to you"

 

DJ Cuppy has since posted another Instagram video driving the luxurious car out of her father's compound in highbrow Ikoyi, Lagos.

Cuppy's post has also received reactions from Davido, Tekno and other colleagues in the music business.

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy shares bedroom photo with boyfriend, Asa Asika

Cuppy captioned the picture as, “25 sitting on 25 mill! #Currency #CuppyOnAMission.”

