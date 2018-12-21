He is an excited dad in an image he displays on Instagram today. In the picture reveals the actor holding on to a baby boy just delivered by his wife Omotayo.

The mother who enjoys praises in the IG post is also featured in a collage showing a family of three.

"Our bundle of Joy is here 😍😍... It’s a boy👣 👦... Join us in giving thanks to God Almighty," the actor writes in a caption.

In October 2016, Femi Adebayo ties the knot with U.S-based Omotayo after reportedly staying single for eight years.

His initial marriage to ex-wife Khadijat yielded three children according to reports.

Many rumours have been peddled concerning their split but the official statement about their divorce according to Legit News is based on a misunderstanding.

The report concerning the birth of his son is a refreshing one for the actor who is lucky to escape an attack in November.

In an Instagram post, he confirms that armed men trailed his vehicle in Lagos believing that he is the occupant.