Felicity Huffman has been released from prison custody after spending less than two weeks behind custody.

According to PageSix, the actress star reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, to begin her 14-day prison sentence on Oct. 15 but got out early thanks to a routine policy for inmates set to be released on weekends.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star had pleaded guilty in May to paying a $15,000 bribe to help get one of her daughter's into college.

The story of the college bribe made the headlines for months as the corruption in American higher institutions were brought to the public.

A source in Huffman’s circle recently told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”