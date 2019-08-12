The federal government of Nigeria has threatened to deal with Tekno over the release of his controversial music video.

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Segun Runsewe said they were queried by Nigerians at home and in the diaspora after a clip of the semi-naked women went viral.

"We commend the police for arresting Tekno for the shameful misconduct. The same person, who was granted bail on health grounds has gone ahead to release the controversial video. We are now warning him to desist from this shameful conduct, which is not part of our culture. No single person is bigger than Nigeria; whether he likes it or not, we are going to use him as a scapegoat to send strong signals that this government does not tolerate nonsense and immorality, but discipline, which is our moral principle. Since the offensive, Tekno scam video came to the limelight.

"I have received hundreds of telephone calls and SMS from Nigerians at home and others in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and other parts of the world querying why such anomalies would be tolerated in Nigeria. Now that he has released the shameful video when investigation is still ongoing, we are going to inform security agencies to place him on their watch list, because his action is a threat to national security and a bad influence on Nigerian youths. We are committed to exposing proponents of this kind of offensive sights and videos. We warn that nudity is not part of our culture and should not be tolerated. The Federal Government will henceforth fish out clubs for nude dancers across the country for their promoters to face prosecution," he said.

It would be recalled that Tekno was released on administration bail a few days ago on health grounds over the naked women video which caused an uproar after he had been invited by the police for questioning.

Tekno granted administrative bail on health grounds

The music star who had reported to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department alongside the women embroiled in the transparent truck incident was said to have been allowed to go because of his poor health.

According to reports, Tekno and the ladies involved in the naked video were all grilled for hours by men of the Nigeria Police Force. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SCIID, Mrs. Yetunde Longe, told newsmen that the singer could not be detained because of his health condition.