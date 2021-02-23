On Monday, February 22, Afia Schwarzenegger vented her spleen on Vivian Jill Lawrence for conspiring with Nana Agradaa to attack and insult her.

In two separate videos she shared on her Instagram page, the ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ TV series star called Vivian Jill unprintable names and mentioned the man who is the 'father' of her last son, and promised to do worse.

But reacting to this, Maame Ng3g3, who is very opinionated on social media, slammed Afia Schwarzenegger for attacking the wrong target.

According to Maame Ng3g3, Nana Agradaa is the one behind all the false rumours and the trolls at Afia Schwarzenegger, thus, Vivian Jill shouldn’t be her main target.

In a live Facebook video, Maame Ng3g3 showed WhatsApp messages she received from Agradaa, showing how the chief priestess altered Afia’s photo and placed a dog behind her as proof that Afia sleeps with dogs.

She further showed other messages of Nana Agradaa comparing Afia’s old photos of her ‘flat butt’ to the revamped one.

Maame Ng3g3 said the father of Afia Schwarzenegger’s twins died in Lebanon and that she should go for his ‘bones and bury him.'

She also mocked Afia for taking a loan to marry a man, cheated on him with a man in her matrimonial home and got divorced.

Watch the full video below.