Fast-rising Ibadan comedian Peteru passes away

Babatunde Lawal

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning again.

Peteru [Linda Ikeji]
A fast-rising comedic act, Oluwatobi Owomoyela, popularly known as Peteru, is dead.

Punch reports that the Ibadan-based comedian, who is known for his hilarious Yoruba take on the popular Big Brother Naija show, died on Wednesday, December 21, after battling cancer.

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa expressed her sadness as regards the untimely passing. She posted a plain black image on her Instagram page, with many heartbreak emojis, Awelewa wrote “Peteru. Unquestionable God.”

Another Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, shared a video on his Instagram page early today (December 22) mourning the deceased.

He wrote: “This is a very hard pill to swallow! How could this jolly good fellow just depart this world in this manner? Hmmm… it is well.

“Please be kind to one another as we don’t even know what we are individually passing through! I learnt Peteru died of cancer. You were battling such burden yet I never saw you without a smile! It is well. It is well. It is well. Journey well great guy. I am out of words tonight.”

The comedian, who is said to be the only son of a family of seven, was well known for his unique comedic trope of mimicking people. He was also an MC and an on-air personality in Ibadan.

He had just buried his father in November of this year.

Pulse offers its condolences to the bereaved family and prays that his soul rest in peace. Amen.

