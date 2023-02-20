Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

The rapper has used his platform to further accentuate the importance of the forthcoming election and how coming out to vote is the best way to rid the nation of bad leadership.

Falz shared a video on Instagram where he urged Nigerians not to make excuses for not voting in the forthcoming election.

He said, "Oya election don come oooo this is my PVC, I'm sure you have yours and you are ready to vote. I don't want to hear any of that rubbish that my vote will not count, so what's the point of voting? Oh God, please nobody should annoy me, this is 2023, with everything we're going through, if there are still some people saying that, then really and truly I don't know what is wrong with them."

Hinting at the Labour Party, the rapper opines that they have been able to gather a formidable third force.

He added, "Somehow, we have been able to gather momentum, unbelievable momentum for this formidable 3rd force. I say to you it is very possible, forget about all those pessimists, all those cynics that are coming to you, all those irresponsible people that apparently love to suffer and want to keep this status quo forget about those people and just focus on the goal."

He also advised the youth not to be swayed by the previous happenings and think that their votes wouldn't count.

Falz is not the only celebrity who has been vocal about the forthcoming elections. Many celebrities have pitched their tents with their proffered candidates ahead of what appears to be one of the most ferocious elections in Nigeria.