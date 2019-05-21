One of the fake soldiers who is said to be behind the brutality melted upon Baba Fryo has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Army.

The news of the arrest of one of the fake soldiers, Muhammed Ishaq, was shared on Baba Fryo's official Instagram page on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. According to the post, the arrest was facilitated with the aid of men of the Nigerian Army.

"This is one of the unknown fake soldiers that deliberately beat up our living legend Babafryo Igweh yesterday without a reason, People need to be very careful these days as there so are many Babylonians posing as soldiers. I am very proud of the Nigerian Army and OC MP Ojo Cantonment Capt. A.S ATUNWA for his effective investigations and action taking in this matter.

We give thanks to the most high God. The picture below is the picture of the very fake soldier.he has been arrested by the military police Ojo cantonment his name is Muhammed Ishaq. Thank you Nigerian Army Ojo cantonment," the post reads.

It would be recalled that on Monday, May 20, 2019, the news of Baba Fryo being beaten by soldiers broke the Internet.

Baba Fryo allegedly beaten by soldiers [Photos]

The veteran singer took to his Facebook page on Sunday, May 19, 2019, where he shared photos of his brutality assaulted face by the yet to be identified soldiers. According to him, he was humiliated by the soldiers and then they were able to get away with the aid of a female soldier.

"I was humiliated by unknown soldiers I tried forced them to d barrack a female soldier interfere n allowed them to escape the case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo army barrack who took d case on their shoulder I pray they ll surely b caught n brought to book," he wrote.

Apparently, these assailants aren't actually men of the Nigeria Army. From all indications, the remaining suspects are at large.